BREAKING: Supreme Court orders old N200, N500 and N1000 notes to remain in circulation till Dec 31

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that old N200, N500, N1,000 notes remain in circulation till December 31, 2023.

The apex court also nullified the Federal Government’s naira redesign policy, declaring it as an affront to the 1999 Constitution.

Justice Emmanuel Agim, who read the lead judgment, held that the preliminary objections by the defendants (the Attorney General of the Federation, Bayelsa and Edo states) are dismissed as the court has the jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

Citing Section 23(2)1 of the constitution, the court held that the dispute between the Federal Government and states must involve law or facts.

The apex court further held that President Muhammadu Buhari in his broadcast admitted that the policy is flawed with a lot of challenges.

The court said the policy has led to some people engaging in trade by barter in this modern age in a bid to survive. The court added that the President’s disobedience of the February 8 order, is a sign of dictatorship.

Politics

6 States ask Supreme Court to cancel 2023 elections

0
Six States of the Federation have dragged the Federal...
Politics

Youths demand trial of Reps leader Doguwa

0
The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has condemned...
Lifestyle

Gunmen threaten Messi, fire shots

0
Gunmen have threatened Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Lionel Messi and...
News

The era of French intervention in Africa is over – Macron

0
French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated Thursday that France harboured...

