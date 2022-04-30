BREAKING: Sultan declares Monday Eid-el-Fitr

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Monday as the first day of Shawwal following the inability of the National Moon Sighting Committee to sight this year’s Shawwal moon.

The Secretary of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), Mallam Yahaya Muhammad Boyi, made this known in a terse statement on Saturday night.

He said, “The Sultanate Council Sokoto, has declared Monday 2/5/2022 as the first day of Shuwal 1443 AH”.

With the fresh development, Ramadan fast may continue on Sunday in Saudi Arabia and some other countries across the world.

