BREAKING: Sokoto Dep Gov dumps PDP for APC

Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Dan’iya tendered his resignation in a letter to the PDP Chairman of Kware Ward, Kware Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The letter read: “I write to notify you of withdrawal of my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with effect from 8th February 2023.

“I appreciate the opportunities given to me, which made me serve in various capacities under the PDP,” he wrote.

Although Dan’iya did not make his next political move known, sources say he is on his way to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“He may decamp to APC during the Presidential Campaign rally of the party which would be graced by President Muhammadu Buhari in Sokoto today,” a source said, as per Daily Trust.

This serves as a blow to the PDP as it comes 16 days to the February 25 Presidential election.

The Deputy Governor is the senatorial candidate of PDP in Sokoto-North zone.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal is the Director-General of the Presidential Campaign of Atiku Abubakar, the party’s flagbearer in the election.

