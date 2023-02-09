Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

BREAKING: Sokoto Dep Gov dumps PDP for APC

Politics

Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Dan’iya tendered his resignation in a letter to the PDP Chairman of Kware Ward, Kware Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The letter read: “I write to notify you of withdrawal of my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with effect from 8th February 2023.

“I appreciate the opportunities given to me, which made me serve in various capacities under the PDP,” he wrote.

Although Dan’iya did not make his next political move known, sources say he is on his way to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“He may decamp to APC during the Presidential  Campaign rally of the party which would be graced by President Muhammadu Buhari in Sokoto today,” a source said, as per Daily Trust.

This serves as a blow to the PDP as it comes 16 days to the February 25 Presidential election.

The Deputy Governor is the senatorial candidate of PDP in Sokoto-North zone.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal is the Director-General of  the Presidential Campaign of Atiku Abubakar, the party’s flagbearer in the election.

Latest

Sports

Jay-Jay Okocha names team to win Champions League

0
Nigerian legend Jay-Jay Okocha, has backed Paris Saint-Germain to...
News

Elections: NUC orders closure of Universities

0
The National Universities Commission, NUC, has directed the closure...
Politics

2023: Only Abuja, 2 states safe for election – Group

0
Only Jigawa, Kano and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)...
News

One killed in multiple accidents on Kara Bridge

0
One person was confirmed killed on Thursday morning in...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Jay-Jay Okocha names team to win Champions League

0
Nigerian legend Jay-Jay Okocha, has backed Paris Saint-Germain to...
News

Elections: NUC orders closure of Universities

0
The National Universities Commission, NUC, has directed the closure...
Politics

2023: Only Abuja, 2 states safe for election – Group

0
Only Jigawa, Kano and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)...
News

One killed in multiple accidents on Kara Bridge

0
One person was confirmed killed on Thursday morning in...
News

I’ll be proud to call Peter Obi president – Mr Macaroni

0
Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, popular Nigerian social...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Jay-Jay Okocha names team to win Champions League

Emmanuel Offor -
Nigerian legend Jay-Jay Okocha, has backed Paris Saint-Germain to win the UEFA Champions League. Okocha, a former PSG midfielder, also tipped Lionel Messi to bring...
Read more

Elections: NUC orders closure of Universities

Emmanuel Offor -
The National Universities Commission, NUC, has directed the closure of all universities and inter-university centres between February 22nd and March 14. NUC said there would...
Read more

2023: Only Abuja, 2 states safe for election – Group

Emmanuel Offor -
Only Jigawa, Kano and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are safe and peaceful for the conduct of this year’s February 25 and March 11...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: