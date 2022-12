Another huge loss has hit the entertainment industry as Owomoyela Nifemi aka Peteru Comedy is dead.

The skit maker who is known for his Yoruba take of Africa’s biggest reality TV series, Big Brother Naija, reportedly died on Wednesday, December 21.

Details and cause of death are yet to be made public at this time but celebrity friends have taken to Peteru Comedy’s Instagram react to the rude shock, mourn his loss and post condolence messages.

