Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

BREAKING: Shots fired as EFCC breaks into Okorocha’s home

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has broken into the residence of Senator Rochas Okorocha in Abuja after gunshots were heard in the vicinity, ChannelsTV reports.

The EFCC had arrived Okorocha’s residence in Maitama to effect his arrest on Tuesday.

According to the agency, Okorocha had refused to “honour invitations after jumping the administrative bail earlier granted him by the Commission.”

But Okorocha, a presidential aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, accused the agency of holding him hostage in his own home.

More to follow…

