BREAKING: Several killed as train, BRT bus collide in Lagos [Video]

Tragedy struck Thursday morning following the collision of a train and BRT Bus in Ikeja area of Lagos State.

While it is not immediately clear what led to the fatal collision, sources on the ground say several passengers are feared dead in the aftermath of the accident.

Passersby could be seen milling around the scene with state emergency officials yet to arrive.

A significant number of casualties are anticipated following a collision involving a train and a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle. The train collided with the BRT, causing it to be dragged from the Ikeja Along area to Shogunle. pic.twitter.com/LLgI2jqDIv — GIDI (@Gidi_Traffic) March 9, 2023

