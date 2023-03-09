Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

BREAKING: Several killed as train, BRT bus collide in Lagos [Video]

News

Tragedy struck Thursday morning following the collision of a train and BRT Bus in Ikeja area of Lagos State.

While it is not immediately clear what led to the fatal collision, sources on the ground say several passengers are feared dead in the aftermath of the accident.

Passersby could be seen milling around the scene with state emergency officials yet to arrive.

Check out a video of the accident shared on social media below.

More to follow…

Latest

Politics

Why we postponed governorship election – INEC

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the...
News

FG revokes Seplat CEO’s work permit, visa over alleged racism

0
The work permit, visa, and residence permit of Roger...
News

Tears, anguish as ISWAP shoots dead 26 fishermen in Borno

0
No fewer than 26 persons suspected to be fishermen...
Politics

Transmit Gov Election Results Electronically – Court orders INEC

0
The Federal High Court in Lagos, on Wednesday, ordered...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Why we postponed governorship election – INEC

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the...
News

FG revokes Seplat CEO’s work permit, visa over alleged racism

0
The work permit, visa, and residence permit of Roger...
News

Tears, anguish as ISWAP shoots dead 26 fishermen in Borno

0
No fewer than 26 persons suspected to be fishermen...
Politics

Transmit Gov Election Results Electronically – Court orders INEC

0
The Federal High Court in Lagos, on Wednesday, ordered...
Lifestyle

Swedish Director, Ruben Ostlund, named jury president for Cannes Film Festival

0
Fifty years after fellow citizen Ingrid Bergman, Swedish director...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Why we postponed governorship election – INEC

Emmanuel Offor -
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the postponement of the governorship election by a week. The exercise had been moved from March 11,...
Read more

FG revokes Seplat CEO’s work permit, visa over alleged racism

Emmanuel Offor -
The work permit, visa, and residence permit of Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seplat Energy Plc of Seplat Energy Plc has been...
Read more

Tears, anguish as ISWAP shoots dead 26 fishermen in Borno

Emmanuel Offor -
No fewer than 26 persons suspected to be fishermen were shot dead in an attack by suspected Islamic State of the West African Province...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: