Monday, May 9, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

BREAKING: Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, declares for president

The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan on Monday joined the 2023 Presidential race.

Lawan’s friends purchased the N100m All Progressives Congress, APC, nomination forms at the International Conference Centre, ICC.

The Senate president’s friends were reportedly led by Chief Sam Nkire, a member of the National Caucus of the APC and 15 other Senators.

This makes the Senate President the 24th aspirant to pick the APC’s expression of interest and nomination forms.

APC had scheduled its primary election for May 30.

