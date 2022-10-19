BREAKING: Second Niger Bridge completed – Fashola

The minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, says the construction of the Second Niger Bridge is complete.

Fashola said this at the unveiling of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s scorecard series (2015-2023) on Wednesday in Abuja.

“Second Niger Bridge is completed. What is remaining is a 4km interchange road at the Asaba end and 2km out of a 7km link road at the Onitsha end,” Fashola said.

“The first thing we did when we came into power was we expanded our budget on road infrastructure, sought alternative sources of funding through SUKUK, Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme.”

Listing the achievements of his ministry, Fashola said 12 road projects covering about 896km have been completed, commissioned and handed over to their communities in the season of completion and impact.

He also said the government is executing 83 road rehabilitation projects in federal tertiary institutions across the country with 66 projects completed and 46 commissioned.

“Some of the Super Eagles that were promised houses in 1994 have been allocated their houses. After 28 years, President Muhammmadu Buhari approved it and fulfilled the pledge,” he added.

