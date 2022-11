Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United with immediate effect.

The decision follows a controversial interview in which the 37-year-old forward criticised the club and said he had “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag.

Both parties stated that Ronaldo’s exit was “mutually agreed”.

In a statement confirming his departure, the Old Trafford club thanks the Portuguese forward for his contribution across two spells.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...