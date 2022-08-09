Breaking: Rita Ora and ‘Thor’ Director Taika Waititi Tie the Knot

Congratulations are in order for Rita Ora and Taika Waititi as the pair have reportedly tied the knot.

The singer and Hollywood filmmaker got hitched in an intimate ceremony held in London on Monday, August 8, with their closest friends and family members in attendance, the Sun reports.

“It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there,” an insider told the publication of the couple’s big day. “Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are.”

Rita Ora was reportedly the one who opted for a small ceremony because she wanted to keep the event as private as possible, the insider continued, though there’s a “big showbiz-style bash” planned for their famous friends who weren’t able to attend the nuptials in London.

While it’s unclear how long the pair have been dating prior to tying the knot, they were first spotted making out together in May 2021 during their trip to Sydney, Australia, when they were photographed being joined by actress Tessa Thompson for the steamy makeout session in snaps that went viral on social media.

