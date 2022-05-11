BREAKING: ‘Resign immediately’ – Buhari tells Ministers who picked nomination forms

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered all ministers with political ambition in 2023 general elections to resign from their present appointment immediately.

The order was handed down today, Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 during the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.

A number of ministers in Buhari’s cabinet – notably Dr Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour, have indicated their interest to run in the 2023 general elections.

Also, the Governor of the central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, has obtained the presidential nomination forms for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), triggering national outrage over the alleged contravention of the amended electoral act.

The meeting is ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

Details later…

