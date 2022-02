The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the presidential election will hold on February 25, 2023.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, disclosed this on Saturday at a media briefing in Abuja.

He added that the national assembly elections will hold on the same day, while governorship and state house of assembly polls will take place on March 11, 2023.

More to follow…

