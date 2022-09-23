BREAKING: policeman who killed football fan, Kolade Johnson, gets life imprisonment

A Lagos state high court sitting in Ikeja has sentenced a dismissed police officer, Ogunyemi Olalekan, to life imprisonment for killing 35-year-old, Kolade Johnson.

Olalekan, attached to the Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SACS) of the Nigeria Police, shot Mr Johnson in the lower abdomen with an AK-47 rifle at about 5.10pm on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at a viewing centre in the Mangoro area of Lagos.

The offence contravenes Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Johnson, a football fan, was watching a televised match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur when he was shot.

The police later fingered the dismissed police inspector, Olalekan, and a sergeant, Godwin Orji, as the officers involved in the shooting.

Following an orderly trial, Olalekan was dismissed from the force while Orji was acquitted. Olalekan was subsequently arraigned before the court for the extrajudicial killing of Johnson.

Delivering judgment on the matter, Justice Adenike Coker held that the convict did not demonstrate an intention to kill the victim.

The court, therefore, found him guilty of manslaughter rather than murder.

Justice Coker further held that the convict would be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 25 years in prison.

