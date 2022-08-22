BREAKING: Police seal ASCSN secretariat over protests

The National Secretariat of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has been sealed off.

The secretariat located in Lagos was sealed off by the police on Monday after members of ASCSN took over to protest against inefficiency and the continuous looting of the union by officials.

Sources say the secretariat was sealed off following protests by members of the union over allegations of corruption against some top officials.

The union has been enmeshed in a series of crises over alleged N10b fraud against some top officials of the union. Some angry members of the union on Monday occupied the secretariat resulting in the police intervention.

The national secretariat is still under lock at the time of filing this report on Monday.

A former ASCSN Chairman in Oyo State, Andrew Emelieze, added that the protesters are not happy with what is happening in the union, DailyPost writes.

He said, “The protesters are not happy that the union has abandoned its responsibility to only continue to loot workers check up dues as seen in the police probe of the former secretary general of the union Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal and many other union officials who had become emergency multimillionaires.

“The protesters have promised to continue the protest until all bad eggs are flushed out of the union and the eventual prosecution of all the looters in the union”.

