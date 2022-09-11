Monday, September 12, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

BREAKING: Police orderlies killed as Senator Ifeanyi Ubah is attacked

Three police escorts in the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah were feared murdered when he was attacked at Enugwu Ukwu in Njikoka local government area of the state on Sunday.

An eye witness said the senator was reportedly injured in the attack which has been described as an assassination attempt on the Young Peoples Party, YPP, Senator.

An eyewitness said: “Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy came under attack in Enugwu Ukwu this evening. He was ambushed by heavily armed men who opened fire on his convoy. Some of his aides were killed, including some police officers.

“The senator managed to escape as his car was riddled with bullets.

“I was driving up to that spot from the link road to the express when some people in a shop shouted at me and asked me to turn back and take another road, which I did”.

More to follow…

