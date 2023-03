The Police in Lagos have arrested the driver of the BRT Bus that crashed into a train this morning In Ikeja.

The train accident led to the death of three people while several were injured, leading to consternation in the Lagos capital.

According to information reaching us, the BRT Bus was conveying staffers of the Lagos state government.

The driver of the ill-fated bus is now in custody undergoing interrogation.

More to follow…

