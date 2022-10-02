BREAKING: Phyna wins BBNaija Season 7

After 10 weeks in the Big Brother house, Phyna has emerged winner of the show and took home a combined N100 million prize.

Bryan ended up as first runner-up.

The grand finale of the show which started with a double launch show on July 23 and 24, kicked off with the eviction of Daniela, followed by Chi Chi, Adekunle and Bella in that order, leaving Phyna and Bryan as the two finalists – with Phyna eventually being proclaimed winner by show host Ebuka based on fan votes.

Incidentally, both belonged to level two house of the show nicknamed Level Up Season.

For the seventh season, the show witnessed a return of a few pre-COVID 19 elements, including the fan-favourite ‘Ninjas’ and a live studio audience.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...