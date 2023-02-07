Search
BREAKING: Petrol Marketers order nationwide shutdown

News

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has ordered its members to suspend all operations nationwide.

This was contained in a statement signed by IPMAN Chairman, Mohammed Kuluwu on Tuesday.

He blamed the situation on “the critical situation as it affects our sourcing and selling of product at a loss and the action of the government to impose the selling fuel product at a loss on our side.”

However, most filling stations in the Nation’s capital are not dispensing fuel, leaving black marketers loitering around.

Fuel scarcity has persisted in Nigeria despite efforts by the government to address the situation.

