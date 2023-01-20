BREAKING: PDP suspends Nnamani over anti-party activities

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has suspended Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu State) and Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo State) with immediate effect.

This is contained in a statement by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the party.

He said the decision to suspend the duo was taken after a very extensive review and consideration of the affairs of the Party in the country, pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

According to him, the NWC also approved the suspension of the underlisted Party members in Ekiti State over allegations of anti-party activities.

He named the suspended members in Ekiti State as: Ayeni Funso – (Ekiti North), Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji – (Ekiti Central), Emiola Adenike Jennifer -(Ekiti South II), Ajayi Babatunde Samuel – (Ekiti North II).

Others are Olayinka James Olalere – (Ekiti Central), Akerele Oluyinka -(Ekiti North I), Fayose Oluwajomiloju John – (Ekiti Central I).

According to him, “the PDP urged all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of the Party to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from misrule.”

