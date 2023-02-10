BREAKING: PDP expels Nnamani, Fayose’s son, others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled former Enugu State Governor, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani, Chris Ogbu, Fayose John, and others from the party.

According to the former ruling party, their expulsion was due to anti-party activities and other offences.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its 566th meeting today, Friday, February 10, 2023, approved the expulsion of the following individuals from the Party for anti-Party activities and other grave offences in violation of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017),” the party said in a statement Friday by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...