BREAKING: PDP BoT Chair, Walid Jibrin, resigns

Senator Walid Jibrin on Thursday resigned as chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees ( BoT).

Jibrin announced his resignation at a meeting of the PDP BoT, at the opposition party’s national secretariat in the FCT.

The resignation comes amid agitation for more southern leaders to be reflected in the party’s hierarchy ahead of the 2023 general elections on one hand and as a condition for supporting the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, by some southern chieftains of the party on the other hand.

Jibrin had earlier warned of the dangers of having the north dominate the leadership of Nigeria’s main opposition party.

More to follow..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...