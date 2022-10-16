BREAKING: Oyebanji sworn in as Ekiti Governor

Mr Abiodun Oyebanji has taken his oath of office as the Ekiti State Governor.

He was sworn in by the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Hon. Justice Oyewole Adeyeye at exactly 12:53 pm amid cheers from the mammoth crowd present.

The former SSG pledged to preserve, protect and defend as well as preserve the office as governor.

Oyebanji’s deputy, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye was also sworn in by the Chief Judge of Ekiti State. She took her oath of office at exactly 12:46 pm.

Dignitaries present include the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong.

Others include Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) among others.

The immediate past Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, his predecessor, Ayodele Fayose; Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola were also at the Ekiti Parapo Pavillion, the venue for the inauguration.

