BREAKING: Osinbajo declares for president

Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria has formally declared to run for President in the 2023 general elections.

Osinbajo declared in a short broadcast aired on ChannelsTV after months of speculations, and moments after hosting governors under the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

The Vice President said: “I’m announcing that I’ll be running for Presidency under the All Progressives Congress, APC

“If I’m given the opportunity, I’ll provide an opportunity for businesses to fly.

“I’ll make sure the government agencies serve the businesses and also enhance our social investment and complete the task of lifting 100m Nigerians out of poverty.

“I seek the support of every Nigerian to work together by the grace of God to achieve a greater Nigeria.”

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...