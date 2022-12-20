Search
BREAKING: Okupe resigns as Peter Obi’s campaign DG

News

The Director-General of the Labour Party Campaign Council, Dr. Doyin Okupe has resigned his position.

The development was contained in a letter he addressed to the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Tuesday.

Sharing the letter on his official Twitter handle, Okupe wrote, “It’s time to step aside. But I am with PO and the Obidients and the Presidential Campaigns till God gives us victory in Jesus Name”.

Okupe’s resignation followed his conviction for breaching the Money Laundering Act by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday.

The Labour Party chieftain, who was formerly a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was subsequently sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

However, the presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, gave Okupe an option of N500,000 fine on each of the 26 count charges, totalling N13m for which he was found guilty.

