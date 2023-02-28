Search
Emmanuel Offor
BREAKING: Okowa, Baba-Ahmed call for cancellation of elections

News

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa; and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Datti Baba-Ahmed have unanimously called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Okowa and Baba-Ahmed stated this at a joint briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

Okowa, who is also the governor of Delta State, said “it is clearly stated in that Electoral Act that all election results must be transmitted at the polling unit level” and that it is only the results electronically transmitted from the polling units that can be collated at the centre.

“If you have not transmitted those results, it means that you have actually not conducted elections under the very law that we all applauded.

“So, the right thing for the INEC chairman to do is to cancel the elections,” the PDP vice-presidential candidate stated.

On his part, Datti Baba-Ahmed adopted Okowa’s position. “I hereby adopt the submission of my brother, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the PDP,” he said.

“Now, we are witnessing the fact that the next government will be built on outright illegality.”

The LP vice-presidential candidate warned the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu not to promote illegality, saying he should respect the rule of law.

