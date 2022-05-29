Sunday, May 29, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

BREAKING: Okada riders set Abuja Estate on fire over death of two colleagues

Over 100 motorcyclists have reportedly attacked Same Global Estate in the Lokogoma area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja over the death of their two colleagues.

Trouble reportedly began in the area on Sunday when a motorist hit the Okada riders and ran into the estate for safety.

The attack, according to an eyewitness, was aimed at apprehending the motorist who was trying to escape being lynched.

A police source said the FCT command has taken over the area to enforce peace.

The breach comes bare days after Okada riders wreaked havoc in the Dei-Dei area of Abuja over an accident involving one of their colleagues.

More to follow…

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: