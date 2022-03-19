Breaking: Ohanaeze President’s Imo residence bombed

The residence of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof George Obiozor located in Awo- Omamma in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State has been bombed by unknown gunmen.

It was gathered that the suspects used Improvised Explosives Devices, IED and petrol bombs to raze the building.

Eyewitnesses from the Awo-Omamma community claim the unknown gunmen drove into the compound about 6:15am, Saturday, shot indiscriminately for over 15 minutes before setting the building ablaze, Daily Post writes.

Confirming the incident, Micheal Abattam, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, said “officially there was no report of lives lost.”

