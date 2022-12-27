Search
BREAKING: Ohanaeze President, George Obiozor, reported dead

News

President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor, has been reported dead, though the development has yet to be confirmed.

News of his purported death surfaced on social media Tuesday morning, December 27, 2022.

The 80 years old retired diplomat from Awo-Omanma in the Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State has been sick for a while and out of circulation.

A source contacted on the matter said: “You know he has been sick. On Saturday, the Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo called to relay the instructions of the PG on the Simon Ekpa situation.

“So, right now, I have no idea of the true position.”

Born on August 15, 1942, Prof. Obiozor CON was formerly the Nigerian Ambassador to the United States. He studied in Nigeria and the US, crowning it with a Ph.D. in International Affairs from Columbia University.

Prof. Obiozor was elected President-General of Ohanaeze, the apex Igbo organisation, in early January 2021.

