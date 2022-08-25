BREAKING: Obasanjo, Obi, Wike meet in London

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday, met with the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi; and the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in London.

While details of the meeting were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, it was learnt that it was part of negotiations ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Wike attended the meeting with his allies including Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, among others.

Sources say a meeting between Wike and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, will also hold in London later today.

This comes amid growing fears in the PDP that the crisis between Atiku and Wike may affect its chances, particularly in the south-south, in the 2023 presidential elections.

More to follow…

