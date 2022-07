Brazil superstar Neymar is due to face trial in October over alleged irregularities in his transfer from Santos to Barcelona, judicial sources said on Wednesday.

Neymar, 30, and former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu will be tried for alleged corruption and fraud related to the forward’s move in 2013.

According to the judicial sources, the trial will take place from October 17 to 31.

