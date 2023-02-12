BREAKING: Military calls for arrest of Fani-Kayode over ‘coup plotting’ claims

Nigerian military has expressed readiness to arrest APC chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode over claims he made regarding coup plotting in a series of tweet few days ago.

Femi Fani Kayode had stated that PDP presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku met with some serving military chiefs last week, claiming that the meeting was to make plans to disrupt the presidential election, cause violence in the country and plot a coup d’etat.

The APC chieftain had posted, “There are reports that @atiku had a secret meeting with serving military Generals in Abuja on Thursday. If true, it is troubling & has implications. What was the purpose? Why would a presidential candidate be having secret meetings with soldiers 14 days before the election?

“Is this meeting part of the wider agenda to disrupt the elections, destabilise the country, set us on fire, incite chaos and violence, provoke a coup d’etat?”

In a reaction, the Nigerian military flagged the reports by the APC chieftain as rumours that should be disregarded while warning that people who made such claims will be invited to substantiate their claims.

The statement read, “The Armed Forces of Nigeria notes with dismay the story being peddled around by some unscrupulous elements alleging that some military officers met with a Presidential candidate with the aim of disrupting the general elections and setting the country on fire.

“The wicked and very malicious propaganda indicated that a so-called thursday meeting is plotting a Coup d’etat to establish unconstitutional order.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria is disheartened that even politically exposed persons can denigrate themselves into joining agents of destabilisation and violence in making false claims just to heighten tension in the polity.

“It needs to be stated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is a professional military that is loyal to the constitution of the Federal Republic and will never be part of any evil plot against our democracy.

“Besides, the Military remains apolitical and neutral in the current political process and will not engage in the alleged shenanigans. The Armed Forces of Nigeria will never be part of any ignoble plot to truncate our hard-earned democracy.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria hereby warn that those who engage in fabricating and spreading unfounded misinformation will be invited by the appropriate law enforcement agencies to substantiate their claims.

“The general public is advised to disregard such information and go about their normal activities. You are please requested to disseminate this information in your medium.”

As of press time, it is not yet clear if any invitation has been extended to Fani-Kayode.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...