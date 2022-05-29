BREAKING: Methodist Church Prelate, Samuel Kanu, kidnapped

The Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Kanu Uche, was on Sunday, reportedly, Kidnapped along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

As per sources, the kidnappers took him alongside Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, the Methodist Bishop of Owerri and the Prelate’s Chaplain

It was revealed that the clergymen were kidnapped in the afternoon while they were on their way from a programme in the council area.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Abia, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident, saying efforts are on top gear toward his rescue as well as other priests with him.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...