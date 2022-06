There’s report of an explosion on Sunday at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to sources, the explosion on the church grounds killed several people and injured many more.

An eyewitness Kehinde Ogunkorode, said the incident caused chaos in the vicinity, with residents and worshippers fleeing for safety following the blast.

Owo is the hometown of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

More to follow…

