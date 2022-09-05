BREAKING: Liz Truss elected UK Prime Minister

Liz Truss has been elected Prime Minister of the UK to replace the outgone Boris Johnson.

The foreign secretary defeated Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party leadership contest.

Ms Truss, who was the favourite to win the contest, will on Tuesday become the nation’s third female leader.

She used her victory speech to indicate she would not be triggering an early general election, instead pledging to secure “a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024”.

She won by a significant margin, but the 57% victory over Mr Sunak’s 43% was slimmer than in other recent contests.

Meanwhile, former PM David Cameron has weighed in on the victory, wishing Liz Truss’ future government well in a “time of challenge & global uncertainty”.

Many congratulations to new PM @trussliz. At this time of challenge & global uncertainty, I wish the new government well. I never forget the support I had from all former Conservative leaders when I won the ballot in 2005 & I hope all Conservatives will unite behind the new PM. — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) September 5, 2022

