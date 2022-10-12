BREAKING: Labour Party unveils 1,234 members of Campaign Council

Ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, the Labour Party has released the list of its Presidential Campaign Council list consisting of 1,234 members.

The list was disclosed on Wednesday during a press conference in Abuja

It was released 14 days after the official commencement of campaigns for the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Earlier, Dr. Doyin Okupe who was announced as the Director General of the Campaign Council declared that the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi has the capacity the defeat other candidates in the coming election.

Obi has topped several opinion polls going into the election season as Nigerians, particularly the youths, clamour for drastic changes in the polity.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...