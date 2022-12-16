BREAKING: Labour Party candidate shot dead

Gunmen suspected to be hired assassins on Friday, December 16, 2022, killed the Labour Party (LP), candidate for Onuimo Local Government Area in the Imo State House of Assembly, Christopher Elehu.

Apart from killing him, the gunmen also set his country home ablaze and destroyed his property including a motorcycle.

A source who pleaded anonymity said: “They have killed Christopher Elehu, popularly known as Wasco. Until his death he was the Labour Party candidate in Onuimo Local Government Area. They invaded his house when everybody had gone to sleep and shot for over two hours.

“They killed the man and burnt his house. They also destroyed his property. His corpse was laying on the floor with matchet cuts when villagers gathered in the morning.”

