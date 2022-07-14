BREAKING: Kwankwaso picks Bishop Idahosa as running-mate

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso has reportedly picked Bishop Isaac Idahosa as his running mate for the 2023 elections.

The NNPP disclosed this in a tweet on its Twitter handle on Thursday, saying, “Our VP Pastor Bishop Isaac Idahosa from Edo State.”

Bishop Idahosa who hails from Edo State is the Senior Pastor of God First Ministry, a.k.a Illumination Assembly. The church has its headquarters in Lekki, Lagos State.

The clergyman is a gospel singer who is popularly known as ‘Prophet Talk Na Do’ by his congregation.

Kwankwaso’s decision comes after the inability of the NNPP to form an alliance with the Labour Party, LP, for the presidential elections.

Kwankwaso and the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had talks for an alliance, but disagreed on who should deputize each other.

