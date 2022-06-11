BREAKING: Kidnappers’ hideout raided by Special forces in Anambra

Anambra State Governor Prof. Charles Soludo has said that the State Joint Security Task Force had demolished some hideouts of notorious kidnappers in the state.

Soludo in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, on Saturday in Awka, Anambra State Capital said security operatives have raided and destroyed hideouts and buildings harboring criminals in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area, on Friday.

According to him, the hideout had earlier been raided recently and exhibits such as a locally made pistol, shrine, charms, concoctions, and Indian hemp, among other incriminating materials were recovered.

Soludo commended the efforts of the State Joint Security Task Force, saying the demolition exercise would serve as a deterrent to other criminals.

According to the governor, it was established that the building demolished was being used as a den for criminal activities. He said his government would not allow any criminality to reign in the state. “Henceforth, in line with the law, criminals will have no place in any part of Anambra State. My government is fully determined to ensure that the state is safe for everyone and that people can move freely around without fear or molestation,” he said. Soludo also commended the cooperation of some people in the state who have been volunteering information, saying that every stranger is suspicious until his or her job is confirmed to be legitimate. The governor re-emphasized that any building being used for any criminal activities will be brought down and confiscated by the government. He also appealed to the people to be security cautious at all times, stressing that they should always report strangers and criminals operating in their communities to security agencies.

