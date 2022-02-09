Breaking: Kemi Adetiba is Engaged to Ghanaian Lover, Oscar Heman- Ackah

Kemi Adetiba is officially off the market as she has been snagged up by her handsome Ghanaian Lover, Oscar Heman-Ackah.

The astute filmmaker announced her engagement via her Instagram page on the evening of Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Kemi shared that the proposal went down in Ghana on January 28 , with her family and close friends being in on the surprise.

She shared photos from the whole affair and was quick to add that she and her future husband will only share as much if their lives as they are comfortable with sharing and hopes everyone respects that.

Oscar also posted a black and white photo from his ‘bended knees’ activity and revealed how he cannot wait to do life with his future Mrs.

Congratulations to Kemi and Oscar on their engagement!

