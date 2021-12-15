BREAKING: Kaduna Assembly member shot dead

Bandits have reportedly killed a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Honourable Rilwanu Aminu Gadagau, representing the Giwa West Constituency.

This was confirmed in a tweet by a former Kaduna State Senator, Shehu Sani, on Wednesday.

Shehu, in a series of tweets, initially called for prayers for a member of the state house of assembly as of 10:15am without disclosing many details.

However, in a follow-up tweet at 10:35 am, he noted that Gadagau was shot by bandits while on his way to Kaduna and had given up the ghost.

He wrote on Twitter, “A member of Kaduna State House of Assembly Hon Rilwanu Aminu Gadagau from Giwa LG is reportedly shot and killed by bandits on his way to Kaduna. A tragedy a day.Inna lillahi wainna Illayhir rajiun.”

