BREAKING: Julius Berger shuts down Operations in Abuja

Construction giants, Julius Berger on Saturday, shut down their operations in Abuja and its environs following a terror alert.

The United States and the United Kingdom had a few days ago, issued travel advisories over possible terror attacks in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Following this, Julius Berger decided to shut down operations indefinitely.

In a statement by the company’s Managing Director and Corporate Security Manager, Engr. Lars Bichter and Poul Nielsen, respectively, the company advised its staff to avoid public premises during the weekend.

According to the statement, in response to the ongoing security concern within the FCT and Central Abuja, “it is advised to avoid all public events within the FCT environment, including supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, bars, clubs and other areas where many meet.

“This advice is applicable from 28.10.2022 in the evening until Monday, 31.10.2022 in the morning.”

The company, therefore, reiterated its determination to move to other JBN work or residential locations throughout the weekend, as the safety of its workers is important.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...