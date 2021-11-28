Sunday, November 28, 2021
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

BREAKING: Jos prison under attack by gunmen

There’s chaos in the middle-belt city of Jos as the correctional facility is currently under heavy attack by suspected bandits.

There is sporadic shooting everywhere in the town, leading to the sealing off of major roads in the Plateau State capital.

It could not be ascertained if any inmate escaped from custody as of the time of filing this report.

The incident comes bare days after the Department of State Services warned of impending attacks on military and paramilitary facilities by gunmen.

More to follow…

Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: