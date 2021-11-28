BREAKING: Jos prison under attack by gunmen

There’s chaos in the middle-belt city of Jos as the correctional facility is currently under heavy attack by suspected bandits.

There is sporadic shooting everywhere in the town, leading to the sealing off of major roads in the Plateau State capital.

It could not be ascertained if any inmate escaped from custody as of the time of filing this report.

The incident comes bare days after the Department of State Services warned of impending attacks on military and paramilitary facilities by gunmen.

More to follow…

