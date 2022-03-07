Monday, March 7, 2022
HomePolitics
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

BREAKING: I’ve been acting chairman of APC for a while, says Niger governor

Abubakar Sani Bello, governor of Niger state, says he has been acting as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee “for a while now”.

Bello said this on Monday after presiding over a meeting of the party’s national caretaker committee at the APC national secretariat in Abuja.

Acting chairman, I have been acting for a while since the chairman travelled,” he said when asked if he has taken charge of the party.

When he was pressed further, he said: “No comment.”

Details later.

Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: