BREAKING: I’ve been acting chairman of APC for a while, says Niger governor

Abubakar Sani Bello, governor of Niger state, says he has been acting as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee “for a while now”.

Bello said this on Monday after presiding over a meeting of the party’s national caretaker committee at the APC national secretariat in Abuja.

“Acting chairman, I have been acting for a while since the chairman travelled,” he said when asked if he has taken charge of the party.

When he was pressed further, he said: “No comment.”

