BREAKING: It’s Liverpool v Madrid in Champions League last 16 [Full Draw]

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 has been conducted with defending champions Real Madrid facing Liverpool in what is a repeat of last season’s final.

Manchester City will face RB Leipzig, and Tottenham Hotspur have been paired with resurgent Italian giants AC Milan.

Mega-rich Paris St Germain will go up against Bayern Munich while Inter Milan have been paired with FC Porto.

Ties will be played over two legs, with seeded teams at home in the second legs.

The first legs are scheduled for 14/15/21/22 February, with the second legs on 7/8/14/15 March.

Last 16 Full Fixtures:

RB Leipzig vs Man City

Club Brugge vs Benfica

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur

Frankfurt vs Napoli

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea

Inter Milan vs FC Porto

PSG vs Bayern Munich

