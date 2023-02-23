BREAKING: Interpol arrests IPOB’s Simon Ekpa

Former Radio Biafra anchorman, Simon Ekpa has been arrested in Finland.

Ekpa was taken into custody on Thursday 48 hours before the start of the general elections in Nigeria.

Criminal Investigator, Tommi Reen from the Central Criminal Police told the HS news outlet that the Keskusrikospoliisi (KRP), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Finland had a police operation in a private apartment in the centre of Lahti.

Reen said the operation was connected to an ongoing preliminary investigation. He did not comment further on the matter.

Nigeria had asked Finland to intervene in Ekpa’s activities. Last week, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Godfrey Onyeama invited the Finnish ambassador, Leena Pylvänäinen to a meeting.

The Finland-based legal practitioner and a former athlete is known for his subversive comments against the country and its leadership.

The political activist had in recent years spoken against the unity of the country, insisting the Republic of Biafra must be achieved.

Ekpa increased his campaigns after June 2021 re-arrest and repatriation of Nnamdi Kanu, founder of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Security and intelligence service have linked the kidnapping and murders in the South-East to speeches made by Ekpa.

