Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

BREAKING: Interpol arrests IPOB’s Simon Ekpa

News

Former Radio Biafra anchorman, Simon Ekpa has been arrested in Finland.

Ekpa was taken into custody on Thursday 48 hours before the start of the general elections in Nigeria.

Criminal Investigator, Tommi Reen from the Central Criminal Police told the HS news outlet that the Keskusrikospoliisi (KRP), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Finland had a police operation in a private apartment in the centre of Lahti.

Reen said the operation was connected to an ongoing preliminary investigation. He did not comment further on the matter.

Nigeria had asked Finland to intervene in Ekpa’s activities. Last week, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Godfrey Onyeama invited the Finnish ambassador, Leena Pylvänäinen to a meeting.

The Finland-based legal practitioner and a former athlete is known for his subversive comments against the country and its leadership.

The political activist had in recent years spoken against the unity of the country, insisting the Republic of Biafra must be achieved.

Ekpa increased his campaigns after June 2021 re-arrest and repatriation of Nnamdi Kanu, founder of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Security and intelligence service have linked the kidnapping and murders in the South-East to speeches made by Ekpa.

Latest

Sports

Legendary football commentator, John Motson, dies at 77

0
Legendary football commentator, John Motson, is dead. Motson died at...
Politics

Why I want to be president of Nigeria – Tinubu [Full text]

0
All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate Bola Tinubu on...
News

‘Nigerians deserve a chance’ – Biden calls for peaceful polls

0
US President Joe Biden has called for peaceful and...
Politics

Killing: Labour Party calls for postponement of polls in Enugu East

0
The Labour Party has asked the Independent National Electoral...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Legendary football commentator, John Motson, dies at 77

0
Legendary football commentator, John Motson, is dead. Motson died at...
Politics

Why I want to be president of Nigeria – Tinubu [Full text]

0
All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate Bola Tinubu on...
News

‘Nigerians deserve a chance’ – Biden calls for peaceful polls

0
US President Joe Biden has called for peaceful and...
Politics

Killing: Labour Party calls for postponement of polls in Enugu East

0
The Labour Party has asked the Independent National Electoral...
Politics

Obi to win election with 14.8m votes – Governance Index

0
The Labour Party (LP) presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi, and...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Legendary football commentator, John Motson, dies at 77

Emmanuel Offor -
Legendary football commentator, John Motson, is dead. Motson died at the age of 77. Motson’s death was disclosed in a statement released by his family on...
Read more

Why I want to be president of Nigeria – Tinubu [Full text]

Emmanuel Offor -
All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate Bola Tinubu on Thursday penned an open letter to Nigerians ahead of the Saturday’s election. The former Lagos governor...
Read more

‘Nigerians deserve a chance’ – Biden calls for peaceful polls

Emmanuel Offor -
US President Joe Biden has called for peaceful and credible 2023 general elections in Nigeria, saying the citizens deserve a chance to do so. Biden...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: