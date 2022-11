Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Tuesday, sentenced the Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba to three months in prison for disobeying a court order.

Justice Olajuwon, who delivered the judgment, stated the order followed a suit filed by a former police officer, Patrick Okoli who claimed he was unlawfully and compulsorily retired from the Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of the IGP.

More to follow…

