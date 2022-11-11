BREAKING: IBB to broker peace between Atiku, Wike

There are strong indications that former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) (rtd) may wade into the crisis rocking the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP (PDP).

The former dictator is set to hold a closed-door meeting with the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and aggrieved five governors of the party otherwise known as G-5 in Minna, the Niger State capital on Friday.

The meeting is coming barely three days after IBB also received the presidential candidate of the rival All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his team at his hilltop residence in Minna.

As per LeadershipNG, the recent move at reconciliation leveraging on the outreach of IBB may have been powered by a former senior military intelligence officer and some interest groups from the North supporting the Atiku Presidency.

