Sunday, October 2, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
BREAKING: ‘I have not withdrawn from presidential race’ – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has denied withdrawing from the race.

Tinubu posted a short video of himself on a treadmill on Sunday evening, in a bid to debunk rumours making the rounds that he had stepped down from the race.

The former Lagos State Governor wrote alongside it: “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign.

“Well… Nope.

“This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One.”

