Breaking: Headies Disqualifies Singer Portable

The Headies Awards has disqualified Okikiola Habeeb aka Portable due to his numerous indicting statements and incessant negative attention.

The foremost music award slated for September 4 of this year in Atlanta, put up a notice of the disqualification of the ‘Zazuu’ from its 15th edition following his threats on the lives of others nominees.

Portable who earned two nominations in the 2022 Headies; ‘Rookie of the Year’ category and ‘Best Street Artist’ had on the 25th of May, threatened other nominees in the same category with violence if anyone of them ends up with the coveted prizes.

This led the organisers of the Headies Awards to petition the office of the Inspector General of Police to investigate the matter.

A week ago, the father of two had hailed himself as the founder of notorious cult group, One Million Boys via his Instagram page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...