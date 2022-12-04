BREAKING: Gunmen set INEC Office ablaze in Imo

Bare days after the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was set ablaze by unknown gunmen in Ebonyi State, another facility belonging to the commission has been burnt down.

The development was disclosed on Sunday by the National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

In a statement, Okoye said the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the state, Prof. Sylvia Uchenna Agu, reported the incident which occurred in Oru West Local Government Area during an attack.

He said, “Overall, this is the 7th attack on our facilities in five states of the federation in the last four months.

“Once again, the commission expresses its concern on the consequences of what appears to be a systematic attack on its facilities across the country on the conduct of elections in particular and electoral activities in general.”

He stated that the attention of the security operatives in the state has been drawn to this latest incident for investigation.

